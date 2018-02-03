Appeal to trace movements of van after assault on Selby man

An appeal has been made to trace the movements of a black Ford transit van after the driver was assaulted and the vehicle taken.

North Yorkshire Police said the victim, a 26-year-old Selby, man was driving from York towards Selby when he was attacked in a layby on the A19 between Riccall and Barlby.

Anyone who saw the van is asked to contact the police

He suffered minor injuries in the assault, which happened at around 10pm on Wednesday, January 31.

The van, which has two white stripes on the bonnet and grey bumpers, was later seen on the A1 in West Yorkshire the early hours of February 1. It was in the Pontefract area at around 2.20am, and near to Monk Fryston shortly before 3.30am.

The vehicle was then found at around 9am on Thursday, February 1, in Barlow, near Selby, police said.

Anybody who saw the van following the assault is asked to call the York Serious Crime Team on 01609 643279 or 101 with the reference 12180018379.