An application has been submitted to demolish a horse riding arena in Ackworth and build homes on the site.

The plans have been submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning application to pull down the large building sited at Priory Cottage, off Pontefract Road.

In its place, the applicant is wanting to build two large family homes with four or more bedrooms.

However, the site is still regarded as green belt although the applicant argues the surrounding area is predominantly residential.