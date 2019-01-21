Are you brave enough to take on the Prince of Wales Hospice’s 30 for 30 skydive challenge?

The Prince of Wales Hospice is looking for 30 brave fundraisers to help celebrate its 30th anniversary by jumping out of a plane.

The 15,000 skydive challenge will take place at one of the UK’s largest dropzones, Skydive Hibaldstow, in Lincolnshire, on March 24.

Registration costs just £50, with a minimum sponsorship aim of £395.

The funds you raise by the 30 jumpers will support patient care at Halfpenny Lane hospice which supports thousands of people from The Five Towns’ community every year - and has proudly done so for the past 30 years.

Hospice supporter Angela Hutchinson, who completed a skydive last year, said: “I saw a poster and always wondered what it would be like to skydive. I’ve always said ‘I’m going to do that one day’.

It was my 50th birthday last year, so I decided that I should either ‘put up or shut up’. I absolutely thoroughly enjoyed it. It was the most amazing and exhilarating thing that I’ve ever done.

“The guys at Hibaldstow really look after you and you feel totally safe in their hands. I would recommend it to anyone – if you are an adrenaline junky or someone who wants an experience of a lifetime.”

To join The Prince of Wales Hospice 30 for 30 skydive challenge, visit pwh.org.uk/events or call the events team on 01977 708868.