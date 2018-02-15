Arrest after stabbing at meat factory

A man has been arrested after a stabbing at a meat factory.

Police said they were called to the incident at Yorkshire Halal on Wakefield Road in Ossett at 11.35am this morning.

A man in his 20s was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance.

Police said he remains in hospital with shoulder injuries, which are not thought to be serious.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a man being injured with a knife at Yorkshire Halal on Wakefield Road, Ossett around 11:36 today.

"Following enquiries, a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the assault and is now in police custody."

Pictures circulating on Twitter showed emergency services at the scene this morning.

The site was taped off by police.

And enquiries by Wakefield CID are ongoing.