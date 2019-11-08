Arriva bus services in Castleford delayed due to flooded route

The flooding in Castleford has caused bus services to be re-routed causing delays this morning.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:00 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:06 am
Arriva said they apologise for anyinconvenience this may caused.

Arriva said because of flooding along Barnsdale Road, in and out of Castleford, all 163, 166, 167 and 168 services are subject to diverstions, causing them to run between 25 minutes and 30 minutes late.

Arriva said they apologise for any inconvenience this may caused.