Arriva bus services in Castleford delayed due to flooded route
The flooding in Castleford has caused bus services to be re-routed causing delays this morning.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:00 am
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:06 am
Arriva said because of flooding along Barnsdale Road, in and out of Castleford, all 163, 166, 167 and 168 services are subject to diverstions, causing them to run between 25 minutes and 30 minutes late.
Arriva said they apologise for any inconvenience this may caused.