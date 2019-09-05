As it happened - Woman dies after multi-vehicle crash on the M62

Queues on the M62 (Pictures Highways England)
Queues on the M62 (Pictures Highways England)

A woman has died following following a multi-vehicle crash on the M62 today.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the crash has resulted in the fatality of a 51-year-old woman from the Humberside area. Here is a re-cap on the day's events