Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s cut petrol prices

Petrol prices have been cut by up to 2p per litre by supermarkets after a fall in wholesale costs.

Asda was the first to announce it was reducing prices, followed by Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

Diesel prices remain unchanged. Asda said this was because “wholesale costs haven’t moved” for the fuel.

Average UK fuel prices had spiralled in recent weeks, reaching £1.31 per litre of petrol and £1.35 for diesel.

The last time fuel was more expensive was July 2014.

Over the past six months the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car that runs on petrol or diesel has risen by around £6.

Government data published on Tuesday showed that for the first time in three months there was no weekly increase in the price of petrol, while the rise in diesel slowed to 0.2p per litre.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers will be relieved to see major supermarkets cut the price of petrol after weeks of rising prices

“The wholesale price of petrol has been falling since the start of September so it’s right that retailers pass on the saving to motorists at the pumps, even if it is a little late.

“However, while this is clearly good news there is a black cloud looming over UK forecourts as yesterday a barrel of oil hit 82 US dollars - a price not seen since November 2014.

“On top of this it is being predicted oil could rise towards 90 US dollars which without a strengthening of the pound could spell much higher prices at the pumps.”

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Once again, Asda has to take the lead in passing on fuel savings to drivers.

“Last weekend, despite three weeks of falling wholesale costs, the pump price of petrol hardly budged below the four-year highs that families and businesses have had to endure.”