Authentic Thai cuisine ideal for any occasion at Ossett's Malagor

Malagor Fine Thai Cuisine, Queen’s Drive, Ossett Malagor is housed in the former Two Brewers pub, but the Thai-inspired interior now is a far cry from what is used to be.

The different ‘rooms’ of the restaurant make it ideal for any occasion, with separate sections for families or for couples wanting a bit more of a romantic dining experience.

|

The restaurant is tastefully decorated, and boasts a wonderful hand drawn traditional Thai mural, and the setting is relaxed.

The chef uses local suppliers from Leeds and Wetherby, along with herbs and spices flown in especially from Thailand.

The menu is pretty impressive, with a choice of four banquets, and a wide range of dishes.

We shared a mixed starter for two - the Siam platter (£15.95) with chicken satay, pork on toast, sweetcorn cakes, duck spring rolls and crispy papaya salad.

|

For me, this was the highlight of our visit.

The papaya salad with prawns was incredible and the rest was just as delicious .

It looked as good as it tasted too - with carrots carved into flowers and some lovely presentation.

For our main course, I opted for the chicken pad preaw wan (£11.95) - stir fried pineapple, cucumber, tomatoes and onion in a sweet and sour sauce - while my husband chose the weeping tiger (£16.50)- marinated sirloin steak served with a spicy tamarind dip, and we shared a portion of sticky rice (£3.50).

The food was fresh and tasty, and there was lots of it.

The children’s menu also offers good value for money - our daughter chose egg noodles with chicken and vegetables. Again, the portion was a good size and the food was delicious.

Unfortunately, neither of us had room for dessert, although my daughter did, of course, manage to make room for her chocolate ice cream.

There wasn’t a single thing we could fault with the food, and the service.

However, staff do need to work on the draft lagers: we had to send back two different pints due to an unsatisfactory taste, and ended up opting for a bottled lager instead.

Visit www.malagor.co.uk.



