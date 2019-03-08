Autism-friendly Jason the barber proves a hit

A barber who once worked with children with special needs has launched a unique hair-cutting service for people with autism - and has been inundated with messages.

Jason Taylor recently opened Lucky 13 inside the Body Design gym on Pontefract’s North Baileygate, having completed a barbering course.

But the 47-year-old used to provide one-to-one support in primary education.

And it was his wife who suggested he utilise his past experiences.

Jason allows longer times slots, dedicated appointments so there are no spectators, and provides toys and provisions to help the children cope.

He said: “I put it on Facebook and I got message after message from people, local support groups and autism charities.

“The response since I launched the service has been incredible. I had one woman come in and say she had been looking online and had found a barber in Wales and was seriously considering driving there just for a haircut!

“It can be a stressful time for a child with autism because they can find it hard to cope with scissors or clippers being near them.

“It can be just as stressful being a parent, with everyone watching and waiting.

“They can end up having to leave half way through a hair cut. This gives me the opportunity to use my skills from before.”

For details contact Jason on 07375 068428.