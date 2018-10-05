Award for Rice ‘n’ Spice is very nice

A city centre curry house was celebrating this week after claiming a gong at an awards ceremony.

Rice ‘n’ Spice on Kirkgate was named takeaway of the year for Yorkshire at the English Curry Awards 2018.

Kamal Amiah has owned the restaurant for two years and has worked in the city for 20 years.

He said: “It’s a really big thing to me to win this award.

“We are a hardworking, family-run business and we’re very proud of this achievement.

“I’d like to thank all the customers that supported us, all my brothers, and all my colleagues. Without them we could not have won this award.”