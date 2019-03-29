Balaclava-clad thieves rob two West Yorkshire shops in two days, police say

Detectives are appealing for information following two shop robberies this week.

The first incident happened on Tuesday at around 9pm at McColl’s on Cow Lane in Havercroft.

One Stop in South Kirkby

A male suspect entered the shop, wearing dark clothing and a balaclava and demanded money, alcohol and scratchcards from the shop assistant. A quantity of cash was stolen from the shop and he fled the shop.

The second incident happened yesterday, Thursday, March 28, at a One Stop shop on Stockingate in South Kirkby.

A male suspect entered the shop wearing a blue hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and a black balaclava and demanded money from the staff present. The male was reported to be carrying a weapon.

Money was taken from the shop and the suspect fled the scene.

No-one was injured in either of the incidents and investigations into both incidents are ongoing. Police have not said if the incidents are linked.

Detective Inspector Andrew Kelly, of Wakefield CID, said: “We are investigating both of these incidents which happened this week including examination of CCTV in both areas.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about either of the robberies, or witnessed anyone in the areas who was acting suspiciously to come forward and speak to the police.

“Anyone who witnessed either of these incidents, or has any information is asked to contact Wakefield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190157565 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”