Bank of England reveals first images of new £20 note featuring JMW Turner

The Bank of England has today revealed the first images of the new £20 note, which is to be released in 2020.

The polymer note, similar in appearance to the new £5 and £10 notes, is described as "the most secure Bank of England banknote yet".

It will feature an image of artist JMW Turner, as well as a large see-through window with a blue and gold foil on the front depicting Margate lighthouse and Turner Contemporary.

Like the £10 note before, it contains a tactile feature to help vision impaired people identify the denomination.

The note will be phased in from February 20, 2020, when it enters general circulation. Paper £20 notes will continue to be accepted, but will be gradually withdrawn, before the legel tender status of the note is withdrawn.

Commenting on the new note, Governor Mark Carney said: “Our banknotes celebrate the UK’s heritage, salute its culture, and testify to the achievements of its most notable individuals. And so it is with the new £20 banknote, featuring JMW Turner, launched today at Turner Contemporary in Margate.

"Turner’s contribution to art extends well beyond his favourite stretch of shoreline. Turner’s painting was transformative, his influence spanned lifetimes, and his legacy endures today. The new £20 note celebrates Turner, his art and his legacy in all their radiant, colourful, evocative glory.”

The new £20 note will be the first to feature the signature of Sarah John, the Bank’s Chief Cashier. She said: “The new £20 is an important part of our commitment to providing banknotes that people can use with confidence.

"Our polymer notes are much harder to counterfeit and, with the £20 being our most common note, this marks a big step forward in our fight against counterfeiting. I hope the public will look forward to spending their new Turner £20s from February next year.”

A new £50 note will be rolled out in 2021.