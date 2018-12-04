BBC drama filmed in Wakefield featuring Harry Potter and Broadchurch stars to air this Christmas

A BBC drama which filmed in Wakefield this summer is expected to air over the Christmas period.

The adaptation of Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders features Dangerous Liaisons' John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot and Harry Potter star Rupert Grint as Inspector Chrome.

The ABC Murders filmed on St John's Square, Wakefield, earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Wakefield's St John's Square was used as a set for the drama, following in the footsteps of 2014's Johnathan Strange and Mr Norrell, which also filmed on the square.

It is the latest adaptation of the 1936 novel, which sees detective Hercule Poirot take on the case of a serial killer known only as ABC.

The BBC this week released their provisional Christmas schedule, which covers the period up to Saturday, December 22.

Though The ABC Murders did not feature on this schedule, the three-part drama is expected to air during the festive season, and a shot of John Malkovich's Poirot can be seen in BBC One's Christmas trailer.

