BBC Three's new dating show Hot Property wants Wakefield singletons to apply

Do you know an unlucky in love singleton? Are you fed up of swiping right and left on your smartphone?

Well a new television dating program might be the answer.

Producers at BBC Three's new show 'Hot Property' are looking for people from Wakefield who have struggled to find love in the modern ways, whether that be on apps or through internet dating.

The show - hosted by Yung Filly - offers singletons looking for love the chance to look around their potential partner's home to get an understanding of what makes them tick.

Will their dapper wardrobe be up to scratch? Will the contents of their fridge leave a lasting impression?

The show are looking for single people aged between 18 and 35 from across the UK to take part, and applications close on January 11.

Here are the full details on how to apply