Beast runs out of snow today but more to come, Met Office warns

The snow storms appear to have abated for the moment, but the Met Office is predicting heavier snow fall tomorrow.

While a series of flurries from the so-called ‘Beast from the East’ have fallen in the district, it has so far failed to lay and most of it has begun to melt away under the mid-afternoon sunshine.

However, while it will remain relatively calm this evening, heavy snow showers are expected to begin in the morning from around 5am and are expected to last until after lunch on Wednesday with lighter snowfall predicted until late in the evening.

Temperatures will also drop to around -5c overnight and will not get above freezing throughout Wednesday.