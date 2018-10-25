Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Have a frightful Halloween with flashback screening of the hit movie

Fancy another chance to watch the iconic 1988 movie, Beetlejuice, on the big screen all over again?

Well, look no further, because Showcase Cinemas are set to hold a special Flashback screening, 30 years after its original release, across all of its cinemas on October 26.

Dive into the weird and wonderful world of director Tim Burton’s cult classic, as ghosts and humans meet in this funny, scary and entertaining film.

When Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) meet their untimely death in a car crash, their whole world is turned upside down when they return as ghosts to find the obnoxious Deetz family has moved into their home.

When the deceased couple are surprised to learn the Deetz’s gothic daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) can see them, they team up to try and haunt the family away. But when they have no luck, they call on the help of ghoulish and miscreant demon Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), who unfortunately for the Maitlands, has other tricks up his sleeve.

Relive the supernatural film, which features one of movies most iconic dining table scenes and an all-star cast for one night only.

Beetlejuice will be screened at Showcase Cinemas and Showcase Cinema De Lux locations on Friday, October 26 at 8pm.

As part of the Flashback series we have some classic films screening including: Top Gun, Die Hard, It’s a Wonderful Life and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Make sure you grab your chance to watch these iconic movies at your nearest Showcase site this season.