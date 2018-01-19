Bench at Pontefract housing estate dedicated to ‘wonderful man’

Family, friends and colleagues of a 38-year-old man gathered at a new housing estate in Pontefract to dedicate a bench in his memory.

Jonathan Hoyle was from South Yorkshire but had been assistant site manager at the Oaklands estate, off Ackworth Road. He died in 2016 from natural causes.

The recent memorial event took place at his favourite oak tree on the estate’s green space, around which the bench has been built.

Construction director at David Wilson Homes, Darren Johnson said: “Jonathan was an excellent assistant site manager and when we were deciding where would be the most fitting location to remember and mark a wonderful man, one location instantly sprang to mind – the beautiful oak tree that Jonathan loved to visit and photograph.

“We are proud to have created a space for his family and friends, to come and remember him by in a spot they knew brought him so much joy.”