Best ever GCSE results for The King’s School

The King’s School achieved its best ever GCSE results, with progress in all areas.

The school’s science and geography departments performed fantastically, pacing in the top 10 percent nationally, and the English and Maths departments also saw marked improvement.

Students across the country are receiving their results today.

One third of students achieved a grade 7 in at least one subject, and 25 percent of pupils earning a grade 9 to 7 in English, roughly an A or A* by the old system.

Elaine Briggs, head of the school, said: “Considering the increased academic challenge of the new GCSE exams, these very good results are doubly pleasing.

“We are extremely proud of all our students and the resilience they have shown, and we wish them all the very best in the future.

“On behalf of our students, I would like to thank all my colleagues who have worked hard to ensure that our students have been able to tackle the new exams with confidence and parents/carers who have supported them.”