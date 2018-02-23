Biker injured in crash with car in Wakefield

A BIKER suffered a dislocated shoulder in a collision with a car in Wakefield.

The 21-year-old man was riding a motorbike which was involved in collision with a white Peugeot 106 car on Manor Haigh Road at Lupset, Wakefield, at around 7.30pm last night. (Thurs Feb 22)

Police said the man left the scene of the collision and was found nearby.

He suffered a dislocated left shoulder and a knee injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The car driver was not reported to have been injured in the collision.

Manor Haigh Road was closed for around two hours while police investigations were carried out at the scene.