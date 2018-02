FIRE crews dealt with a blaze at a glass recycling plant at South Kirkby near Pontefract.

West Yorkshire Fire Service was alerted to the fire at Berryman Glass Recycling on Lidgate Crescent, South Kirkby, just before 10pm last night. (Tues Feb 20)

Crews from South Kirkby, Featherstone and Pontefract dealt with the fire in a 10m X 30m single storey industrial building.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said 50 per cent of the building was involved in the fire.