Fire crews battled to put out a blaze that had started in a car paint workshop in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The emergency services were called to Cinder Lane at 12.45am after the blaze started in the roof work space of the two-storey building.

Crews from Castleford, Normanton and Pontefract attended the scene.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said that 30 per cent of the building was consumed by the fire, and the crews used a small hose jet to breathing apparatus to bring it under control.