BMW suffered serious injuries after rolling his car
A BMW overturned on a bend in Wakefield which left the driver with serious injuries.
Emergency services were called to Birkwood Road, Wakefield, at around 7.54pm on Saturday following reports that the blue BMW 3 series had overturned after losing control .
The car was travelling away from Stanley in the direction of Altofts.
The driver, a 34-year-old man, sustained serious head and arm injuries and is currently in hospital where his condition is described not believed to be life-threatening.
The passenger, a 33-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the collision or witnessed the manner of driving prior to the incident to contact 101, quoting refence number 13210572849.