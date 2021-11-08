BMW suffered serious injuries after rolling his car

Emergency services were called to Birkwood Road, Wakefield, at around 7.54pm on Saturday following reports that the blue BMW 3 series had overturned after losing control .

The car was travelling away from Stanley in the direction of Altofts.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, sustained serious head and arm injuries and is currently in hospital where his condition is described not believed to be life-threatening.

Accident (library image)

The passenger, a 33-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.