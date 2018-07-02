Body found at Leeds waste site was Wakefield man

A man's body which was found among material brought to a waste site in Leeds was that of a 21-year-old from Wakefield, police said.

Shortly after 11.40am on Saturday, police were called to a waste recycling firm, in Knowsthorpe Way, where the body was found as a skip was being emptied.

The discovery is not being treated as suspicious.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "As a result of enquiries, the man was identified as a 21-year-old from Wakefield and his family were contacted.

"It was established that there were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed."

Officers previously told how the body was located when a skip was in the process of being emptied.

