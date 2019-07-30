Body found in water is missing Wakefield teenager Elliot Burton, police confirm

The body found in water in Normanton has now sadly been confirmed to be that of missing teenager, Elliot Burton.

The 15-year-old from Eastmoor had gone missing on Thursday and the community rallied to conduct searches for him.

However, police said that a body had been found in water off Boundary Lane yesterday morning after being spotted by a member of the public.

They have now confirmed that it was him.

Enquiries are ongoing at the scene today and Elliot’s family have been made aware of the development.

There are not believed to have been any suspicious circumstances in Elliot’s death and a file has now been submitted to the coroner.

Hundreds of people gathered at Wakefield Trinity's Belle Vue last night to release balloons and lay floral tributes.