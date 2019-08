The body of a man was found in woodland in Wakefield this morning, it has been confirmed.

Police were called to a report of a concern for safety of a man off Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, at around 8.37am this morning.

A man was found deceased at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that there was nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances in relation to the death and enquiries are being made on behalf of the coroner.