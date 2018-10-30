Bonfire Night 2018: A guide to bonfire and firework events across the Wakefield district

Wondering how best to celebrate Bonfire Night this year? We’ve put together a handy list of some of the bonfire and firework events across the district.
Some events may need to be booked in advance. Please contact the event organisers for further details or with any questions. Looking for a particular event? Press Ctrl + F to search for a name or location.
1. The Malt Shovel Bonfire Weekend
Where: Malt Shovel, 417 Bradford Road, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0QW
When: Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3
What time: 6.30pm
Cost: Free
2. Ossett United Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display
Where: Stade France (Ossett Town AFC), Town End, Ossett, WF5 9HA
When: Friday, November 2
What time: Bonfire lit at 6.30pm, fireworks at 7.30pm Cost: £5 adults, £2.50 children or £12 for a family of four. Children under 3 years of age are free.
3. The Big Bonfire Bash
Where: Hook and Gun, Birkwood Road, Altofts, Wf3 4LZ When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Event runs from 1pm, bonfire will be lit at dusk and fireworks at 8pm
Cost: £2 entry per person
4. Carlton Cricket Club Bonfire
Where: Carlton Cricket Club, Town Street, Carlton, WF3 3QU
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, fireworks start at 7pm
Cost: £2 per adult, kids go free
5. Free fireworks display for the ‘Forget Me Not’ Charity
Where: Thorn Tree Ossett, Queen Street, WF5 8AS
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: 7pm to 8pm, followed by DJ Marcus from 8.30pm until late
Cost: Free
6. Whitwood Golf Club Bonfire
Where: Whitwood Golf Course, Altofts Lane, Whitwood, Castleford, WF10 5PZ
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Bonfire will be lit at 6pm, fireworks from 7.30pm
Cost: Free
7. Castleford Tigers Family Bonfire Event
Where: Castleford Tigers Rugby League Football Club, The Jungle, Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2SD
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Gates at 4.30pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7.30pm
Cost: £4 adults, £2 child/concession, £10 family package (two adults and two children, only available for prepurchase)
8. Altofts AFC Bonfire
Where: Altofts AFC, Lock Lane, Altofts, Wakefield, WF6 2QP
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: 6.30pm
Cost: Free
9. 15th annual Wakefield Scout Group Family Bonfire
Where: Scout HQ, 699 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QQ
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Gates open at 6pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks from 7pm
Cost: £2 adults, £1 children, £5 family (two adults and three children)
10. Notton Village Bonfire and Fireworks Display
Where: Notton Village hall, 117-123 George Lane, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2NL
When: Sunday, November 4
What time: Event from 5.30pm, bonfire will be lit at 7pm and fireworks at 8pm
Cost: £4 general admission. Tickets are on sale at Notton Village Post Office or online
11. Fireworks Spectacular at Frickley Athletic FC
Where: Frickley Athletic Football Club, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, Pontefract, WF3 2EQ
When: Sunday, November 4
What time: Event from 4pm, fireworks from 6pm
Cost: Free
12. The Crown Alverthorpe Bonfire Spectacular
Where: The Crown Alverthorpe, 253 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AH
When: Sunday, November 4
What time: Bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm, fireworks from 7.30pm
Cost: £1 general admission, on sale now
13. Hemsworth Water Park Bonfire
Where: Hemsworth Water Park, Hoyle Mill Road, Kinsley, Hemsworth, Pontefract WF9 5JB
When: Monday, November 5
What time: Event from 6.30pm, bonfire will be lit at 7pm and fireworks at 7.30pm
Cost: Free
14. Bonfire Night at The Cobbler
Where: The Cobbler, 2 Knottingley Road, Pontefract, WF8 2LG
When: Monday, November 5
What time: Admission from 6pm, fireworks at 6.30pm
Cost: Free
15. Bonfire Night at the Rustic Arms
Where: The Rustic Arms, 7 Long Lane, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7EZ
When: Monday, November 5
What time: Gates at 6pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm
Cost: Free
16. South Kirkby Fireworks Spectacular
Where: South Kirkby Miners Welfare Scheme, Stockingate, South Kirkby, Pontefract, WF9 3DP
When: Monday, November 5
What time: Event at 5pm, fireworks at 7.30pm
Cost: Free
17. Family Firework Night at Kings Croft Hotel
Where: Kings Croft Hotel, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HA
When: Monday, November 5
What time: Event at 5pm, fireworks from 8pm
Cost: £10 adults, £6 children, free for children under three. Tickets include the cost of food and should be bought in advance by calling 01977 600550.
18. Bar Street Bonfire Bonanza
Where: Bar Street, 85-87 Westgate End, Wakefield, WF2 9RL
When: Monday, November 5
What time: Doors at 5pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks from 7.30pm
Cost: Free
19. Horbury Bonfire
Where: Slazenger Sports Club, Southfield Lane, Horbury, WF4 5BH
When: Monday, November 5
What time: Gates open at 6pm. bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7.30pm
Cost: £5 adults, £2 children, free for children under four.
Are you hosting a bonfire night event that you’d like to see added to the list? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook.