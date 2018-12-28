Breakfast with Santa at National Trust Nostell 2018
A special breakfast helped spread the Christmas cheer when families were invited to dine with Father Christmas last weekend.
The festive event, at National Trust Nostell, offered young families the chance to meet Father Christmas as they enjoyed breakfast.
1. Feeling festive
George Cresswell enjoyed the breakfast.
0
2. Wonderful time of the year
George Cresswell pictured with sister Evie.
jpimediaresell
3. Big smiles
Isabelle Dartnall-Smith at Nostell on Sunday.
jpimedia
4. Festive feeling
Alice Kitson with Father Christmas
jpimediaresell
View more