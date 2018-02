A man has been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries at a business in Ossett, Wakefield.

Police said they were called to reports of a man being injured at Yorkshire Halal on Wakefield Road, at around 11.35am today (February 15).

Yorkshire Halal on Wakefield Road, Ossett. Picture courtesy of Google.

The man, in his 20s, has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance.

Police said his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Emergency services are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.