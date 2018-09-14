Brewery mixes beer and Brexit for latest range

A brewery is blending politics with beer to produce a series of drinks based on Brexit.

While the country nervously waits to learn of Britain’s fate in leaving the European Union, Revolutions Brewing Company has decided to capitalise on the subject by showing Brits what they could be missing in future.

Mark Seaman owner of The Revolutions Brewing Company Ltd in Castleford is making a series of Brexit-themed beers.

The Castleford company has already brewed two tipples using hops from Poland and Germany as part of what they are calling ‘The Final Countdown’ series.

They are now planning on brews in the coming weeks using selected hops from France, Belgium, Czech Republic and Slovenia.

Mark Seaman, the founder and director of the microbrewery on Whitwood Enterprise Park, explained: “We are a music-themed brewery and use names of songs, albums and bands.

We thought of the 1986 song, The Final Countdown, and it came into our heads that we could do it about Brexit.

“We thought it was a bit of a fun poke towards the shenanigans going on with the government and the inability to finalise anything.

“And to make it more relevant we wanted to showcase European hops.

“The Polish beer was the first one we did and it sold it out very quickly.

“They are nice beers, they need to be if even if you’ve got a good theme!

“We hope they don’t cause any arguments but hopefully it will spark a bit of debate about what will happen with Brexit.

“The pub is always the best place to have these type of debates anyway!”

A former advisor in Bahrain, 56-year-old Mark launched the brewery in 2010 and moved the business to its current home on Speedwell Road in 2011.

With just five members of staff, they supply locally and as far south as London, and have won several awards, including national and regional for its beers.