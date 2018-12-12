Brexit Wakefield: Does our city want a people’s vote

People in Wakefield want the chance to vote on the final outcome of Brexit, a new report suggests.

Brexit Shift 2.0 suggests that almost two thirds of voters in Wakefield would now back a people’s vote, which would give the public the chance to vote on the final outcome of Brexit.

Andrea Jenkyns is MP for Morley and Outwood.

It follows a week which saw Prime Minister Theresa May survive a vote of no confidence, the postponement of the final vote on her withdrawal agreement, and the ruling from the The European Court of Justice that the UK can cancel Brexit without consulting other leaders.

The research, published by Best for Britain, suggests that the majority of people in all 632 constituencies would now back a people’s vote.

Focaldata, who carried out the research, surveyed 8,000 people and found that 64.6 percent of voters in Wakefield and Hemsworth, as well as 67.2 per cent in Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford and 65.2 percent in Morley and Outwood, would now support a people’s vote.

But Andrea Jenkyns MP for Morley and Outwood, argued that the people’s vote had already taken place.

She said: “The referendum question said nothing about the possibility that we would have a so-called People’s Vote.

“The referendum on June 23, 2016, was the People’s Vote: it gave the British people the opportunity finally to have a say on our future relationship with the EU.”

Wakefield MP Mary Creagh said: “The Brexit we were promised cannot be delivered. People across Wakefield, whether they voted Leave or Remain, now support a People’s Vote. So do I.

“Theresa May‘s decision to prolong uncertainty and postpone the vote on the withdrawal agreement is putting the Tory party’s interest before the national interest.

“With two thirds of people in Wakefield now demanding they have the final say on her deal, it is time to suspend Article 50 and let the people vote on it.