Bridge plans to link Castleford and Wakefield

A £500,000 bridge is being planned over a railway line to link up the new cycle and walking route running between Castleford and Wakefield.

The Greenway route is a £2.9 million pound scheme to provide a fully surfaced three-metre-wide path running between the two areas.

As part of phase two, a bridge needs to be built over the Normanton to Colton junction railway. Delivered by Wakefield Council and sustainable transport charity, Sustrans, it is hoped it will be completed by spring next year.

The cycleway runs alongside the trackbed of the disused Methley to Pontefract railway line. An application for the bridge has now been submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning department.

The plan forms part of the West Yorkshire cycling network City Connect scheme.

While the route would enable a link between Castleford and Wakefield, it would also link to the Trans Pennine Trail.