Bright future on the cards for rising star Lily

A teenager working as a compliance and safety apprentice at Card Factory, Wakefield, has been named as a finalist in the 2018 Barclaycard Everywoman in Retail Awards.

Lily Carter has been shortlisted in the Rising Star Award category.

Winners will be announced on Thursday 13 September during a ceremony at East Wintergarden in London.

At 17 years old, and just one week after leaving school, Lily demonstrated an eagerness to get straight into the world of retail. She started her career at Card Factory in 2017 on its new apprenticeship programme.

After only three weeks, she was enrolled on the Managing Safely course – which wouldn’t usually be offered to such a young employee – and excelled with flying colours.

Lily was allocated a single project within her first month – the annual health and safety training for all stores in the 932-shop estate.

She managed the holistic view of the project and even encouraged senior managers to embrace new, more efficient methods of working.

For the first time, the health and safety training had been completed to an exceptional level, with standards rising from 86% in 2016 to 99.5% in 2017, which is no small achievement – even for those experienced in the business.

A spokesman said: “She remains a true inspiration to many young people aspiring to pursue a career in retail.”

Maxine Benson MBE, Co-founder of Everywoman, said “We are witnessing more women dispelling traditional models and are creating products and services that fit the customer first, rather than trying to attract customers to what already exists.”