Bringing The Great British Bake off to Wakefield

The new series of The Great British Bake Off is off to a flying start with Wakefield’s very own baker Karen showing her creative talents.

And it might just be making you want to dig out the flour and scales and have a go yourself.

If that’s the case, we want to see the end results.

It could be a cake for your little one’s birthday, a batch of delicious muffins for the family or maybe a plate full of biscuits made for - or even with - the kids.

Whatever you’ve taken to the kitchen to make, we want to see!

So, take a picture and share them with us either our Facebook page, or Tweet us @WakeExpress and include the hashtage #wakeybakey

And don’t worry if your souffle collapsed or your cake sponge was too dry, we still want to see them!

Now, on your marks, get set...bake!

