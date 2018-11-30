Broken down lorry causing traffic chaos in Wakefield this afternoon

Heavy traffic has been reported around Wakefield city centre after an HGV broke down on the A638 today (Friday).

Wakefield Council said that the HGV had broken down on Doncaster Road, the A638, close to the junction with Wakefield Eastern Relief Road and asked motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.

READ MORE: Wakefield loses 120 pubs in 10 years

More than two miles of traffic has been reported, with stationary traffic from Wakefield Kirkgate through to Crofton.

Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected.

Have you seen the traffic? Let us know what's happening on Twitter and Facebook.