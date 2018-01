Forty properties in Wakefield are without electricity due to a power cut.

The unplanned power outage is affecting buildings with a WF2 postcode around Waterton Road and Chantry Road in Lupset.

The Northern Powergrid website states that the power cut has been caused by an unexpected problem with cables and equipment.

It was reported at 9.20am - and power is expected to be restored by 12.30pm.

The power cut comes as Storm Eleanor batters the region, bringing high winds and and rain.