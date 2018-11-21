Burglar racially abused driver who saw him break into town nightclub

A burglar who racially abused a delivery driver that witnessed him carrying out a break-in at a nightclub in Pontefract has been jailed.
Richard Hunter-Smith also used a weapon to smash the driver’s windscreen during the incident outside Big Fellas.
Leeds Crown Court heard Hunter-Smith forced open a metal shutter to get into the property, on Beastfair, in the early hours of October 26 this year.
Paul Nicholson, prosecuting, said Hunter-Smith then took one of the tills and a pot washing machine.
Electrical damage worth £5,000 was also caused to the property.
Mr Nicholson said a newspaper courier stopped his van close to the premises as Hunter-Smith was outside with the stolen property.
Hunter-Smith approached the man and said to him: “You better not say owt”.
He then shouted racial abuse at him and accused him of filming the burglary.
The defendant used a piece of metal to smash the windscreen of his van.
He spat in a police officer’s face after he was arrested and taken to a police station.
Hunter-Smith, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty burglary, racially aggravated common assault and criminal damage and assaulting a constable.
Richard Canning, mitigating, said Hunter-Smith had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage. He was jailed for 14 months.