Buses diverted due to three car pile-up on busy Wakefield road

Buses are being diverted due to an accident on a busy main road in Wakefield.

Police said three vehicles - a truck, a red Seat Leon, and a white Vaxuhall Corsa - had been involved in a collision at the junction of Broadway and Horbury Road, in Luspet, Wakefield.

They were called to the incident at around 1.40pm.

The road is blocked due to the collision and emergency services remain at the scene.

Arriva Yorkshire said bus services 126, 127 and 128 were being diverted via Broadway from the Lupset Hotel pub, to Dewsbury Road and into Wakefield.

It said the outbound journey from Wakefield to Lupset was running as normal.