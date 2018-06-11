7 luxurious Airbnbs with pools around Yorkshire for less than £125

Pack up your bags and head off for a relaxing break at one of these luxurious Airbnb properties around Yorkshire, all of which boast access to a pool and cost less than £125 per night.

Self contained annex, Thorner, £60

The Oyster Cottage, Filey (Photo: Airbnb)

This stylish one bedroom annex makes for a cosy romantic retreat in the pretty rural village of Thorner, offering easy access to York, Knaresborough and Harrogate, and use of the swimming pool and gardens during your stay.

Uppergate Farmhouse Apartment, Holmfirth, £120

This snug one bedroom apartment is located in a self-contained wing of a charming 17th century farmhouse in Holmfirth and provides guests with all the modern facilities, including a large lounge and dining area, a fully equipped kitchen and access to the pool and outside patio areas.

Uppergate Farmhouse Apartment, Holmfirth (Photo: Airbnb)

The Oyster Cottage, Filey, £90

Enjoy an escape by the seaside at this stylish cottage which boasts lakeside and meadow views, and has room for up to five guests.

Inside, the cottage has been beautifully furnished to provide a comfortable stay and as well as the scenic location, guests can enjoy free access to the on-site swimming pool.

The Rowan Yurt, Holmfirth (Photo: Airbnb)

Double room, Sheffield, £50

Enjoy a stay at this cosy double en-suite room room in Sheffield, where you can enjoy access to the property's own heated outdoor covered pool, which is in use from May to mid October, along with a garden and gas barbecue, and easy access into the town centre.

Willow Lodge, Bubwith, £74

Housing up to three guests, this one bedroom property sits nestled in 1.3 acres of mature gardens and grounds and offers guests use of an indoor heated swimming pool and sauna, with picturesque views over the back garden.

The Rowan Yurt, Holmfirth, £120

Nestled in glorious woodland on the edge of the Yorkshire Pennine Hills, this cosy glamping yurt will offer you plenty of peace and quiet, along with access to a hot tub and use of the owner's heated indoor pool for that added bit of luxury.

Apple Cottage, Scarborough, £95

Ideal for a cosy escape by the sea, this charming cottage has been lovingly converted from the old apple store and dairy of Cliff House to offer guests a double bedroom, kitchen and dining area, sitting room and garden views, with full access to the heated indoor swimming pool, games room and Victorian walled garden.

