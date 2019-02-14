Castleford site acquired by Leeds company

Land at a prominent site in Castleford is set to be developed for commercial use.

With frontage to Park Road, the land has been purchased for an undisclosed sum by Eshton, a Leeds-based commercial developer.

It follows a series of previous property acquisitions for Eshton around West Yorkshire in Stourton, Shipley and Normanton.

The development site is close to Junction 32 of the M62, providing excellent motorway links, as well as good access to Castleford town centre, making it a potentially attractive site for both trade and retail uses.

It is also located close to Carr Wood Industrial Estate, that hosts a number of trade occupiers.

Although the site has the benefit of a B8 trade planning permission for 13,000 sq ft, the mix of uses in the vicinity include roadside and motor related concerns.

Richard Tovey, director at Eshton, said: “Castleford is a desirable location, and with growing demand for quality sites and commercial floor space along the M62 corridor, Park Road is a good addition to our development portfolio.

“We can tailor our plans around occupiers’ needs and will consider both leasehold and freehold deals.”

The Leeds office of JLL has been retained to promote and market the proposed development site at Castleford that covers ground space of 1.5-acres.

Fronted by brothers James and Jonathan Chapman, Eshton is a commercial property development and investment company that has been operational for 18 years.

It works to identify key sites for commercial development, so attracting investment and future employment to the area.