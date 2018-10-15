Claire’s Accessories considering store closures with hundreds of jobs at risk

High street fashion chain Claire’s could be set to close a number of stores – putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

It’s been reported that the company is working with a restructuring firm on a number of options, believed to include a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA)

The accessories shop has over 350 stores in the UK and hundreds of jobs could be at risk if the CVA goes ahead.

It is understood that the talks are at an early stage.

There were fears that UK stores could close earlier this year after the American Claire’s Stores Inc, its parent, filed for bankruptcy.