Here are 12 jobs available now in Castleford and Pontefract

From school lunch supervisors to fast-food delivery drivers, there are a number of jobs out there if you're looking.

Here are just a few in the Pontefract and Castleford areas:

ALDI - Shop Assistant

The Castleford store is looking for an assistant where you will do everything from checking deliveries to dealing with enquiries and making sure the shelves are fully stocked. For more information about this job or to apply click here

Just Eat.co.uk Ltd - Delivery driver

Whether youre a student looking to make an extra bit of money, or are experienced in retail, sales, customer service or the hospitality industry, open up a new revenue stream and boost your income with Just Eat. You'll need to be good with people and a confident driver, have the right to work in the UK on self-employed basis and a valid driving licence. Have an iPhone (4S or newer) or Android Smartphone (4.2 or newer) with a data plan, have a car, scooter or motorbike. Click here for more information and to apply.

Wakefield Council - lunchtime supervisor

Airedale Junior School are seeking to appoint a committed, enthusiastic, hardworking person to join our team of Lunchtime Supervisors. You'll have the ability to work with and communicate effectively with pupils and staff, provide support for children throughout the lunchtime break, both in and out of the dining hall, be enthusiastic and a good team member. For more information click here.

ALDI - Retail Store Assistant

Deliveries, enquiries and, of course, you'll provide excellent customer service at all times by attending to customer needs in a prompt and friendly way. Click here for more information.

Pyramid 8 - Trainee New Home Sales Advisor

Basic pay of £14,360 + £10k commission (when fully trained, basic increases to £17k plus commission) Covering Castleford, Pontefract, Wakefield and Leeds areas, you will be based within one site, working 11am to 6pm - Thursday to Monday - 35 hours per week. You will be on their new development sites to sell new homes. Provide general administration duties, and other duties will include greeting customers and arranging tours of show homes with a view to closing sales. Click here for more information.

SnoZone - Sales Advisor

Accountable to the Sales and Membership Manager, the ideal candidate will have a successful track record working within a sales team focused on over achievement of targets. Click here for more information.

After School Nanny

An After School childminder is being sought in Castleford. For more information of what the job entails etc, click here.

SnoZone - Sales Consultant

Proactively making outbound calls and answering inbound calls from our guests, you will work to daily targets and receive commission based on your success! Key skills and attributes required are: Proven sales experience High performance in a single or multi-site business (not necessarily leisure) Target driven sales approach Proven ability to proactively work in the pursuit of improving closing ratios High levels of communication and Customer Service skills Self starter who is highly motivated Team player. Click here for more information.

The Malcolm Group - LGV Class 1 Driver

Class 1 C+E licence is essential in addition to completed Driver CPC. Click here for more information.

The Education Network - Cover Supervisors

Working as a Cover Supervisor gives you the opportunity to gain valuable experience in schools and academies before embarking upon your PGCE.Cover Supervisors cover short term periods of absence by the class teacher. Click here for more information.

HGV Technician

2 x HGV Technicians required in Castleford / Pontefract. Hourly rate: £13.ph to £13.50ph Standard holiday entitlement. Overtime paid at standard rate, three month probation period (paid by the agency ) Shift pattern. Click here for more information.

Exemplar Health Care - Support Worker

Full and Part Time Kingfisher View. Support Workers are wanted to join the team to deliver outstanding care within Kingfisher View, a specialist nurse-led care home for adults with moderate to complex learning disabilities, Mental Health and autistic spectrum disorders. Key duties: Provide a high level of personal, physical and emotional care Provide personal care such as washing, personal hygiene, dressing and on occasion, assisting with meal times Promote independence, dignity, respect and choice across service users Support social and recreational activities. Click here for more information.