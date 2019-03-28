Housebuilder’s offer to boost sport activity

A fund to support sports clubs, teams and individuals across Yorkshire has been launched by a Wakefield-based housebuilder.

Spring into Sport is an initiative by Miller Homes. As part of its Let’s Get Moving campaign, a fund of £500 is to be up for grabs, to help with sports development, training or investment for a Yorkshire concern.

“Sport is such an important part of our communities and we want to increase the support that we have already provided to teams across the region,” said Sarah Whinfrey regional sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire.

“Sport has the potential to make friendships, promote health and wellbeing, and learn skills that will be enjoyed throughout a lifetime.”

The event was launched by the GB Underwater Hockey teams, one of the nation’s most upcoming competitive sports. Their coach, Glenn Schofield will be joining Miller Homes’ representatives to choose the winner.

“We’ve made the application process really easy. All we need is 200 words as to why you, your sports club or community deserves to win the £500 prize,” said Sarah.

“We also need to know what the money will be spent on and how it will help you or your members, it’s that simple.”

The competition is open until May 19 and all entries must be submitted by dropping off a completed entry form at any of 11 development sales centre across Yorkshire, or via email to ysales@miller.co.uk.

Sarah added; “Whether it’s a new team you want to establish or equipment needs replacing, share your story with us,”

Find out more at https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/sport#start