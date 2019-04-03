Land sale plan confirms build of 250 homes in Castleford

Plans to build 250 homes on land in Castleford, close to junction 32 of the M62, are now underway following the completion of the land sale to housebuilder Strata Homes.

Land and property regenerator Harworth Group plc has announced the sale of the second phase of its Flass Lane major development, where Strata intends to build 250 three and four-bedroom properties on the 19.7 acre plot.

With Keepmoat in the process of building out the site’s first phase of 157 homes, the deal leaves Harworth with the site’s remaining phase of approximately 10 acres, which it intends to bring to the market over the next 18 months for further residential development. The overall development has an outline planning consent in place for 560 new homes.

The sale has been made possible through the start of construction of the planned 1.2km Glasshoughton Southern Link Road, providing a new access to the site. The £6 million road will extend from Whistler Drive and link with Flass Lane and the M62. It will provide an alternative route around the Glasshoughton Leisure and Retail area to reduce local congestion. Funded through the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, it will also include a segregated cycle route, and is expected to make local bus journeys more reliable, encouraging more active travel and public transport use.

The West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund is supported through the Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership Growth Deal – a £1 billion package of government investment delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.