Million pounds turnover for business begun at home in Pontefract

A flourishing business spawned from its founder’s redundancy was both inspired by and named after her daughter.

Award-winning Pontefract greeting cards company, Love Layla, was founded in 2014 by graphic designer Stacey Dennis, who was pregnant at the time.

From humble beginnings as a freelance design business, Stacey, 33, went on to created a set of 11 Valentine’s Day cards after her husband, Jay, recovered from an injury that had laid him off work, With the help of social media, the business took off, and family and friends stepped in to assist.

Pens, notebooks, wrapping paper, wine labels and milestone cards followed, and in its first year Love Layla turned over a cool £1 million.

As the business grew, so did the team, to five people, including Stacey and Jay, Stacey’s best friend, Vikki, brother-in-law Jonny and close friend Ross.

There are plans to expand further in the future.

Love Layla are famous for humorous and often controversial greetings cards. All card designs are created in-house, with the team continually sharing ideas.

Inspiration is often taken from Stacey and Jay’s relationship, with family life one of the biggest creative influences. Their products are edgy, unique, and witty.

The team has raised more than £15,000 from the sales of cards for Candlelighters, a charity that supports families of children with cancer in Yorkshire.

Stacey and Jay’s daughter, Layla, five, learned to read and write her name from the team’s t-shirts.

To browse Love Layla’s Mother’s Day cards, visit: https://lovelayladesigns.co.uk/index.php?route=product/category&path=133