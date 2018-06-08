New fleet for relaunched service

Wakefield’s popular free City Bus - used by four million people since its introduction in 2007 - has been relaunched with a fleet of new vehicles.

The City Bus service has been providing transport for commuters and shoppers around the city centre for 11 years, clocking up more than a million miles.

The service now has a new operator, Tetley of Leeds, and will continue to run frequently and stop at places including Kirkgate Station, Westgate Station, the Bullring, city centre shopping areas and the Hepworth Wakefield.

City Bus is funded by Wakefield Council and by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Regeneration, said: “The free bus service is now in its eleventh year and continues to be very popular.

“I am pleased that passengers will be able to enjoy the comfort of new, modern vehicles as it’s a great way for commuters, shoppers and visitors to get around the city.”

Coun Keith Wakefield, Chairman of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “Since they were introduced in 2007, Wakefield’s Free City Buses have clocked up over one million miles – the equivalent of about four journeys to the Moon – and have been used by around four million people to travel between the city’s main transport, shopping, leisure and cultural locations.

“These popular Free Bus services help support local economies and ease congestion, and I am pleased to see that the new vehicles have been built by Leeds City region company Optare.” .

Ian Tetley, managing director of Tetley’s Motor Services, said: “Tetley’s Motor Services are delighted to have the opportunity of working in partnership with Wakefield Council and WYCA to continue a popular and well patronised service. The new Optare Solos have the very latest euro 6 diesel engine technology with significantly reduce emissions.”

Wakefield Free City Bus runs every 10 to 12 minutes from 7.30am to 18.40pm Monday to Fridays and between 8.30am and 5pm on Saturdays.

Details of, including timetable and route map are available on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Metro travel www.wymetro.com/wakefieldfcb website.