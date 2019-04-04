Office Outlet Wakefield selling off stock as 16 branches set to close

Office Outlet has announced the closure of 16 of its stores resulting in over 160 redundancies.

Although there is no exact closing date for the Wakefield store, located at Cathedral Retail Park, stock has been reduced.

In a statement given by restructuring partners Deloitte it announced the closure of 16 stores at SUK Retail Limited - Office Outlet (The Company).

It said nine stores will close on April 7 and a further seven on April 10, resulting in 161 redundancies.

They said the redundancies will take effect two days after the relevant store closes."

Richard Hawes, joint administrator, said: “While we are still open to a sale of the business in part or in whole, we cannot continue trading all the stores indefinitely in an administration process.

"Regrettably therefore we are announcing store closures that will result in a number of redundancies. We will be keeping staff informed of further developments in the coming weeks in what is a difficult time for all those involved.”

The Company had over 90 stores nationwide, and around 1,200 employees.

On March 26, 106 redundancies were made at The Company’s head office and distribution centre in Daventry, Northamptonshire. The Company was a major multichannel retailer of office supplies, business technology, and copy and print services to businesses, homes and schools.

7 April

Beckton (13)

Catterick (13)

Gloucester (9)

Newport, Isle of Wight (9)

Merton (7)

Newcastle (10)

Plymouth (9)

Staples Corner (8)

Stratford (10)

10 April

Cardiff (11)

Carlisle (8)

Manchester (13)

Old Kent Road (9)

Southampton (12)

Walsall (8)Weston Super Mare (12)