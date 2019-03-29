Planners approve more than 40 homes for town

More than 40 homes are to be built on land in South Kirkby after planners gave the project the go-ahead.

A mix of properties have been drawn up by Noble Homes for the land off Common Road, including 11 bungalows, two flats, 14 two-storey and 13 two-and-a-half storey homes.

There will be two, three and four bedroom properties.

The application shows entrance to the site would be from Common road for most of the properties, and with three private driveways for 12 of the properties.

The homes would be built on land that sits opposite the junctions of First Avenue and Saxon Mount. parking for each unit will be a mix of forecourt, drive and garage parking for both residents and visitors.

Wakefield Council’s planning officers approved the plans saying there was no concerns over highway safety or that it would be detrimental to the surrounding area.