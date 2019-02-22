Ramsdens teams up with Castleford Tigers in new sponsorship deal

Ramsdens has signed a sponsorship deal with mighty rugby league team the Castleford Tigers.

As part of the agreement, Ramsdens will host a number of Castleford player meet and greets, enabling all fans to come and meet their favourite Tigers.

Rosalind Nunns, Castleford Branch Manager, Ramsdens said: “We’re thrilled to be sponsoring the Tigers. The team is a huge part of the local community and we’re delighted to support them.

"We’re looking forward to launching some exciting initiatives with the Tigers in the comings months.“

Craig Jeffels, Commercial Manager at Castleford Tigers, said: “Castleford Tigers are delighted to announce their partnership with Ramsdens Currency for the 2019 Super League campaign.

"As a well-known national brand with a presence on many high streets including a new store in our town, it is great to get them involved with Rugby League and more importantly with Castleford Tigers.

"I would like to thank everyone involved at Ramsdens for getting this partnership off the ground, and hopefully this is the beginning of a long and successful relationship”