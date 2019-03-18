Shop assistants to bus drivers - here are 19 jobs available now in Wakefield

Whether it's shop work, driving or working with food, there are dozens of jobs available in Wakefield today.

From part-time to full time, temporary to permanent there's a number of jobs out there for anyone looking.

Here are just 19 on offer at the moment, according to indeed.co.uk

Primark

Retail Assistant - Sales Floor. Primark is looking for enthusiastic individuals for a part time role, full time or weekend. Click here for information.

Barista - Costa Coffee

Permanent. £7.83 an hour. You'll deliver a coffee shop experience that is full of warmth, charm and community spirit. Starting wage of £7.83 per hour, rising with training. Full and part time flexible hours available. 50% off food and drink in the store while you are on shift. Company pension. Click here for more information.

WHSmith

Sales Assistant - WHSmith: £4.84 - £7.83 an hour - Part-time. The store is looking for a sales assistant who can work 16 hours per week starting at 6:30am. Working Mondays, Tuesday, Friday and Saturdays. Click here for more information.

Paragon Referrals

Veterinary Receptionist - Paragon Referrals is looking for a fullt-time, temporary receptionist. The candidate needs to be friendly, cheerful, approachable and always willing to go the extra mile to provide the highest standard of client care. Click here for more information.

SportsDirect

Casual Sales Assistant - SportsDirect. £7.90 an hour - Temporary. For information click here.

McDonald's

Snowhill, Wakefield. McDonald's, part-time worker. You'll be working in a fast moving, high energy environment and they are looking for a genuine smile plus an ability to connect with customers and make them feel valued. Click here for information.

Pizza Hut

Team member wanted for their Wakefield restaurant. Click here for information.

Greggs

Permanent team member wanted for one of their Wakefield shops. 20 hours a week. Shifts: Over four days working Monday to Sunday between 5am - 7.30pm. Weekend shifts will be on a rota basis. For information click here.

The Den Play Cafe

Children's Play Cafe Assistant - part time. Must be flexible during weekdays and work alternate Saturdays. Cafe experience needed to prepare and serve food and hot drinks. First aid and food and Hygiene certificates preferred.Enthusiastic, friendly and approachable. Passionate about working with children. Click here for more information.

Monckton Munchies

Sandwich Shop Assistant, part time. Duties will include the preperation of hot and cold food, general house keeping. Some experience is preferred but is not essential as full training will be given. Ideally you will hold a Level 2 food and hygine certificate or be willing to obtain one. 8 hrs per week over 4 days. Click here for more information.

Rinaldis Restaurant Limited

Bar Staff wanted. The hours are evenings and weekends, five days a week. Full time. Two years experience preferred. A knowledge of wine would help and any experience in cocktail making would be an advantage. Click here for more information.

HSBC

Cashier wanted at the Wakefield branch of the HSBC. To be successful in this role you should have a passion for continuously delivering a superior customer experience, pride yourself on consistently delivering a personalised, friendly & efficient service at all times, uphold high standards of quality ensuring accuracy, demonstrate strong communication skills which will enable you to engage in effective conversations with customers & to build strong professional rapport. Click here for more information.

Peter Jones

The store in the Trinity Walk Shopping Centre is looking for a sales assistant to work five hours a week - either a Saturday or Sunday. Click here for more information.

Castle Cafe Sandal

Experienced kitchen/ cafe assistant. £6.50 - £8.00 an hour - Part-time. You will be assisting our chef in the preparation of food. Baking and general kitchen duties. Experience in a kitchen environment is required. You may also be assisting front of house to serve customers, making hot drinks using a barista machine.

Arriva Yorkshire

Bus Driver (Trainees accepted) Arriva Yorkshire, Wakefield. £9.39 - £11.75 an hour - Full-time, apprenticeship. You'll need excellent driving skills, be passionate about customer service, love working with people who live and work in your area and be able to stay calm under pressure. Click here for more information

West Yorkshire Police

Sample Reception Officer - West Yorkshire Police. £18,486 - £19,704 a year. You'll provide a comprehensive administrative support function in relation to forensic exhibits, ensuring effective and efficient processes for the management of casework exhibits and integrity of continuity records. The full time post is suitable for job share. The online application process will close at 11.55pm on 20 March. Click here for more information.

Plumbcare.com

Booking Clerk at Plumbcare.com - Wakefield. £18,000 - £19,000 a year. Enthusiastic individuals from a strong customer focused background are asked to apply. Click here for more information.

Silcoates School

Maintenance Team Member - The successful applicant will work closely with the Head Porter to maintain all areas to the highest standard in collaboration with the Grounds Staff. Click here for more information.

Nuffield Health

Cafe Team Member - As a food & beverage/café team member, you will make sure that everyone who visits has a great first impression. You need great communication skills, whether face-to-face or on the phone. Confidence and empathy to provide excellent customer care to all sorts of people. Be self-motivated, with plenty of initiative. Click here for more information.