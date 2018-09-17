Up to 500 jobs will be created at new Lidl distribution centre

Supermarket Lidl has confirmed they have bought a 38 acre site in Gildersome for a new regional distribution centre.

The centre, which will follow the construction and opening of new RDCs in Doncaster, Bolton, Peterborough and Luton, will be Lidl’s 17th in Great Britain, and is set to be approximately 60,000m² in size.

It could lead to as many as 500 new jobs once operational.

Ingo Fischer, Lidl UK Board Director for Expansion and Development, said: “As we continue to open new stores and serve more customers across the country, it’s important that we also continue to build foundations for the future.

“This latest investment joins a long line of Lidl warehouses set to open over the next seven years, which are all vital in supporting our growth.”

The purchase of the site forms part of Lidl UK’s £1.45bn expansion investment in Great Britain across 2017-18, and also follows the opening of two new RDCs in Exeter and Wednesbury in 2017.

Since Lidl first opened its doors in the UK in 1994, Lidl now has over 720 stores nationwide.